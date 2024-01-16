A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Welcome to

Momo Mandu

Oklahoma's best, ready to welcome you

Nepalese Fresh Dumplings

We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.

    Taste the difference

    Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

    Available for Delivery or Pickup

    Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.

    Experience our Hospitality Today

    We're excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we'll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

See What We're Cooking Up

Reviews From Customers

  Owners are a sweet couple that make the tastiest food! Can definitely taste the love that they put into all of their delicious dishes. Our favorites are the chili ad the crunchy Momos. The biryani,, Potatoes and Chicken Pakoda are also amazing!

Lily K

    Lily K

  Absolutely the best tasting momo's I have ever had in my entire life. The tadoori momo was outstanding. My absolute favorite was the spicy chutney. I'm craving for more already. I know me and my family are going to be a regular customer here.

Umadevi Magesh

    Umadevi Magesh

  Wow! I cannot say better things about the food and people. After spending time in Nepal, I have been Dying for good momo and pani puri and that is exactly what they delivered. Great food and great people truly. For anyone who is craving good Nepalese food/dumplings, there is no question that this is the place you should eat at!

Madeline Patterson

    Madeline Patterson

