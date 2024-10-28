Momo Mandu
Appetizer
Pani Puri
A Popular Nepali Street food: hollow, crispy puris filled with spicy tamarind water, potatoes, and chickpeas. It comes with 10 Pcs.$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Spicy Potato
Boiled Potatoes sauted with Chilli flakes & Garlic$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Chips Chili
Fries tossed with fresh onion, bell pepper, garlic together with in house chili sauce$8.99
Vegetable Spring Roll 4 Pcs
vegetable spring roll is a tantalizing fusion of fresh, crunchy vegetables, aromatic seasoning, and a delicate, crispy wrapper.$6.50
Chicken Tender$5.00
KC Roll
A spicy mixture of Chili Meatball rolled in a flat-bread.$10.00
Chicken Sausage$5.00
Hot Dog$6.00
Dahi Puri$8.00
Chicken Dumpling
Steam Chicken Dumplings
Light and healthy steamed dumplings. Comes with 10 Pcs.$9.99
Fried Chicken Dumplings
Golden brown dumplings with a satisfying crunch. Comes with 10 Pcs.$10.99
Soup Chicken Dumplings
Dumplings drowned in a bowl of special in house soup. Comes with 10 Pcs.$10.99
Chilli Chicken Dumplings
Spicy and succulent chicken filing wrapped in a delicate dough. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99
Sadeko Chicken Dumplings
Nepali Style dumplings marinated in zesty spices. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99
Creamy Chicken Dumplings
Dumplings cooked in Creamy Sauce along with Bell Pepper & Onions. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99
Tandoori Chicken Dumplings
Tandoor grilled chicken dumplings with smoky flavors. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99
Crunchy Chicken Dumplings
Crispy fried dumplings with a juicy chicken center. Comes with 10 Pcs.$12.99
Veg Dumpling
Steam Veg Dumplings
Light and healthy steamed vegetable dumplings. Comes with 10 Pcs.$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Fried Veg Dumplings
Golden brown dumplings filled with flavorful vegetables. Comes with 10 Pcs.$10.99OUT OF STOCK
Soup Veg Dumplings
Dumplings drowned in a bowl of special in house soup. Comes with 10 Pcs.$10.99OUT OF STOCK
Chili Veg Dumplings
Spicy vegetable filling wrapped in a delicate dough. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Sadeko Veg Dumplings
Nepali style vegetable dumplings marinated in zesty spices. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Creamy Veg Dumplings
Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Tandoori Veg Dumplings
Tandoor grilled vegetable dumplings with smoky flavors. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Crunchy Veg Dumplings
Cirspy fried dumplings with a mix of veggies. Comes with 10 Pcs.$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Paneer/Cheese Dumpling
Steam Paneer Dumpling
Light and healthy steamed Paneer dumplings. Comes with 10 Pcs.$9.99
Fried Paneer Dumpling
Golden brown dumplings filled with flavorful vegetables & Paneer. Comes with 10 Pcs.$10.99
Soup Paneer Dumpling
Dumplings drowned in a bowl of special in house soup. Comes with 10 Pcs.$10.99
Chili Paneer Dumpling
Spicy vegetable & Paneer filling wrapped in a delicate dough. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99
Sadeko Paneer Dumpling
Nepali style vegetable & Paneer dumplings marinated in zesty spices. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99
Creamy Paneer Dumpling
Dumplings cooked in Creamy Sauce along with Bell Pepper & Onions. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99
Tandoori Paneer Dumpling
Tandoor grilled vegetable & Paneer dumplings with smoky flavors. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99
Crunchy Paneer Dumpling
Cirspy fried dumplings with a mix of veggies & Paneer. Comes with 10 Pcs.$12.99
Noodles
Drinks
Mango Tango Lassi
A delightful and refreshing drink made with mangoes, yogurt and a touch of sweetness. Perfect for hot days or as a dessert.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Glass Coke$4.00
Glass Fanta$4.00
Water$1.50
Himalayan Tea
Indulge in the rich and aromatic flavors of our Himalayan Chai. Brewed to perfection, this delightful blend combines strong black tea with a hint of milk, creating a creamy and flavorful experience. It delivers a unique and unforgettable taste. Perfect for a morning boost or an afternoon treat.$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade$4.00
Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice$6.00