Momo Mandu Momo Mandu
Appetizer
- Pani Puri
A Popular Nepali Street food: hollow, crispy puris filled with spicy tamarind water, potatoes, and chickpeas.$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Potato
Boiled Potatoes sauted with Chilli flakes & Garlic$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chips Chili
Fries tossed with fresh onion, bell pepper, garlic together with in house chili sauce$8.99
- Vegetable Spring Roll 4 Pcs
vegetable spring roll is a tantalizing fusion of fresh, crunchy vegetables, aromatic seasoning, and a delicate, crispy wrapper.$6.50
Chicken Dumpling
- Chilli Chicken Dumplings
Spicy and succulent chicken filing wrapped in a delicate dough.$12.99
- Crunchy Chicken Dumplings
Crispy fried dumplings with a juicy chicken center.$12.99
- Fried Chicken Dumplings
Golden brown dumplings with a satisfying crunch.$10.99
- Sadeko Chicken Dumplings
Nepali Style dumplings marinated in zesty spices.$12.99
- Soup Chicken Dumplings
Dumplings drowned in a bowl of special in house soup.$10.99
- Steam Chicken Dumplings
Light and healthy steamed dumplings.$9.99
- Tandoori Chicken Dumplings
Tandoor grilled chicken dumplings with smoky flavors.$12.99
- Creamy Chicken Dumplings
Dumplings cooked in Creamy Sauce along with Bell Pepper & Onions$12.99
Veg Dumpling
- Steam Veg Dumplings
Light and healthy steamed vegetable dumplings.$9.99
- Soup Veg Dumplings
Dumplings drowned in a bowl of special in house soup.$10.99
- Fried Veg Dumplings
Golden brown dumplings filled with flavorful vegetables.$10.99
- Crunchy Veg Dumplings
Cirspy fried dumplings with a mix of veggies.$12.99
- Chili Veg Dumplings
Spicy vegetable filling wrapped in a delicate dough.$12.99
- Tandoori Veg Dumplings
Tandoor grilled vegetable dumplings with smoky flavors.$12.99
- Sadeko Veg Dumplings
Nepali style vegetable dumplings marinated in zesty spices.$12.99
- Creamy Veg Dumplings$12.99
Noodles
Drinks
- Mango Lassi
A delightful and refreshing drink made with mangoes, yogurt and a touch of sweetness. Perfect for hot days or as a dessert.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Banana Lassi
A classic yogurt based drink made with yogurt, water, and a pinch of salt. Served chilled$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Glass Coke$3.50
- Glass Sprite$3.50
- Glass Fanta$3.50
- Glass Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Water$1.50