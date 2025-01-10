Momo Mandu
Featured Items
Appetizer
- Pani Puri
A Popular Nepali Street food: hollow, crispy puris filled with spicy tamarind water, potatoes, and chickpeas. It comes with 10 Pcs.$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Potato
Boiled Potatoes sauted with Chilli flakes & Garlic$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chips Chili
Fries tossed with fresh onion, bell pepper, garlic together with in house chili sauce$8.99
- Vegetable Spring Roll 4 Pcs
vegetable spring roll is a tantalizing fusion of fresh, crunchy vegetables, aromatic seasoning, and a delicate, crispy wrapper.$6.50
- Ivan Chicken
This is a skewered chicken marinated in a blend of Himalayan herbs and Spices.$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Tender$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- KC Roll
A spicy mixture of Chili Meatball rolled in a flat-bread.$9.00
Chicken Dumpling
- Soup Chicken Dumplings
Dumplings drowned in a bowl of special in house soup. Comes with 10 Pcs.$10.99
- Chilli Chicken Dumplings
Spicy and succulent chicken filing wrapped in a delicate dough. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99
- Sadeko Chicken Dumplings
Nepali Style dumplings marinated in zesty spices. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99
- Creamy Chicken Dumplings
Dumplings cooked in Creamy Sauce along with Bell Pepper & Onions. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99
- Tandoori Chicken Dumplings
Tandoor grilled chicken dumplings with smoky flavors. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Crunchy Chicken Dumplings
Crispy fried dumplings with a juicy chicken center. Comes with 10 Pcs.$12.99
Veg Dumpling
- Steam Veg Dumplings
Light and healthy steamed vegetable dumplings. Comes with 10 Pcs.$9.99
- Fried Veg Dumplings
Golden brown dumplings filled with flavorful vegetables. Comes with 10 Pcs.$10.99
- Soup Veg Dumplings
Dumplings drowned in a bowl of special in house soup. Comes with 10 Pcs.$10.99
- Chili Veg Dumplings
Spicy vegetable filling wrapped in a delicate dough. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99
- Sadeko Veg Dumplings
Nepali style vegetable dumplings marinated in zesty spices. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99
- Creamy Veg Dumplings
Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99
- Tandoori Veg Dumplings
Tandoor grilled vegetable dumplings with smoky flavors. Comes with 8 Pcs.$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Crunchy Veg Dumplings
Cirspy fried dumplings with a mix of veggies. Comes with 10 Pcs.$12.99
Drinks
- Mango Tango Lassi
A delightful and refreshing drink made with mangoes, yogurt and a touch of sweetness. Perfect for hot days or as a dessert.$5.00
- Glass Coke$3.50
- Glass Fanta$3.50
- Water$1.50
