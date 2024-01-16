Momo Mandu 9101 NW 118th St
Appetizer
- Pani Puri
A Popular Nepali Street food: hollow, crispy puris filled with spicy tamarind water, potatoes, and chickpeas.$7.00
- ChatPate
A tangy and flavorful appetizer with a mix of crispy lentil noodles, chickpeas, potatoes and chutneys.$7.00
- Spicy Potato
Boiled Potatoes sauted with Chilli flakes & Garlic$7.00
Chicken Dumpling
- Chilli Chicken Dumplings
Spicy and succulent chicken filing wrapped in a delicate dough.$12.99
- Crunchy Chicken Dumplings
Crispy fried dumplings with a juicy chicken center.$12.99
- Fried Chicken Dumplings
Golden brown dumplings with a satisfying crunch.$10.99
- Sadeko Chicken Dumplings
Nepali Style dumplings marinated in zesty spices.$12.99
- Soup Chicken Dumplings
Dumplings drowned in a bowl of special in house soup.$10.99
- Steam Chicken Dumplings
Light and healthy steamed dumplings.$9.99
- Tandoori Chicken Dumplings
Tandoor grilled chicken dumplings with smoky flavors.$12.99
- Creamy Chicken Dumplings
Dumplings cooked in Creamy Sauce along with Bell Pepper & Onions$12.99
Veg Dumpling
- Steam Veg Dumplings
Light and healthy steamed vegetable dumplings.$9.99
- Soup Veg Dumplings
Dumplings drowned in a bowl of special in house soup.$10.99
- Fried Veg Dumplings
Golden brown dumplings filled with flavorful vegetables.$10.99
- Crunchy Veg Dumplings
Cirspy fried dumplings with a mix of veggies.$12.99
- Chili Veg Dumplings
Spicy vegetable filling wrapped in a delicate dough.$12.99
- Tandoori Veg Dumplings
Tandoor grilled vegetable dumplings with smoky flavors.$12.99
- Sadeko Veg Dumplings
Nepali style vegetable dumplings marinated in zesty spices.$12.99
Biryani
Noodles
- Chicken Noodles
Stir fried noodles with juicy chicken, bell peppers, and a savory sauce.$12.99
- Veg Noodles
A delightful vegeterian option, stir fried noodles with assorted vegetables$11.99
Drinks
- Mango Lassi
A delightful and refreshing drink made with mangoes, yogurt and a touch of sweetness. Perfect for hot days or as a dessert.$4.00
- Regular Lassi
A classic yogurt based drink made with yogurt, water, and a pinch of salt. Served chilled$4.00
- Glass Coke$3.50
- Glass Sprite$3.50
- Glass Fanta$3.50
- Glass Fresca$3.50
- Glass Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Water$0.50